MONTREAL — A priest was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed during a mass Friday in Montreal.

The Canadian Press reports Rev. Claude Grou was presiding over Mass at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory at the time.

A witness reports a man sitting near the front of the church got up from a pew, walked to the front and attacked Grou.

The attacker was detained by security guards and then taken into custody by police a short time later.

The Canadian Press reported the Mass was being live-streamed on a Catholic channel and video “shows a tall man in a dark jacket and white baseball cap rounding the altar and charging at Grou as he thrusts his right arm toward the priest. Grou runs backward a few steps before the assailant pushes him into a banner.”

“As screams are heard in the background, a group of people run forward, surrounding and blocking the suspect. Others take Grou by the arms and help him to walk backstage.”

Police tell the Canadian Press, Grou suffered minor injuries to his upper body and was taken to hospital. He is listed as stable.

The suspect was to be questioned by police Friday morning.