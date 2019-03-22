Pleasant on Saturday, then clouds, wind return

Friday produced mostly sunny skies, but daytime temperatures remained below normal, in keeping with a month that has favored chilly weather. Brisk north to northeast winds negated much of the effect sunshine would normally have had on area temperatures. At Waukegan, where Friday’s high was a chilly 43 degrees, winds off lake Michigan gusted to 32 mph. Farther inland, at West Chicago, winds had a westerly component, and afternoon readings peaked at a seasonable 51 degrees. High pressure will pass across the region Saturday, bringing sunshine and noticeably less wind. Temperatures are expected to reach, or exceed the 50-degree mark over all but the immediate lakeshore area. Clouds are to arrive Saturday night as low pressure approaches from the Plains. Periods of rain are likely on Sunday. As this system passes south of the area Sunday evening, another round of blustery northeast winds can be expected.