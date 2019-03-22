NB Dan Ryan reopens after shooting investigation
CHICAGO — All lanes have reopened on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway after a shooting investigation.
A woman was shot and injured while in a vehicle early Friday morning. The vehicle was found with bullet holes near 59th and State. She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The inbound Dan Ryan was closed between 79th and 71st for a police investigation, but all lanes have reopened.
At least nine bullet casings were found on the expressway.
Major delays around this area. Consider alternate routes for your morning commute.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.878114 -87.629798