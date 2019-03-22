× Missing 4-year-old may have been abducted by mother: Aurora police

AURORA, Ill. — Aurora police are looking for a 4-year-old girl who may have been abducted by her biological mother.

Benetta Brown was allowed visitation with her daughter, Shana Brown, last Friday. Shana was never returned to her guardian who lives in Aurora.

Police say Benetta refuses to return Shana to her guardian.

As of now, there is no arrest warrant for Benetta. Shana has been reported as a missing juvenile.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Aurora Police Investigations 630-256-5500.