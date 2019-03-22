× Midday Fix: Oven Roasted Coconut Hot Wings

Celebrity Chef Jernard Wells host of “New Soul Kitchen”

“New Soul Kitchen” – Chef Jernard and his co-host Vegan Porsche Thomas show viewers how to prepare some of your favorite Soul Food dishes in a Southern Modified manner that fits today’s healthy lifestyle – on CLEO TV.

And find Chef Jernard’s new cookbook “Southern Modified” on his website.

http://www.ChefJernard.com

Recipe:

Chef Jernard’s Oven Roasted Coconut Hot Wings

Ingredients:

4–5 pounds chicken wings

4 tablespoons black pepper Pinch of salt

1/4 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup Hot Sauce

3 tablespoons coconut sugar

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/4 Cup Coconut flakes & minced Parsley for garnish.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F Season wings with salt and pepper and layer on sheet pan Bake

in oven, uncovered, for 45–55 minutes, until golden and crispy in texture Remove them and place on a paper towel to drain the grease

Heat coconut milk in a heavy saucepan Add the hot sauce and the other ingredients and stir Bring to slow simmer and place chicken in WOK, begin to stir or toss in sauce to fully coat wings garnish wings with Coconut flakes and minced parsley then plate up and serve This meal is great served with celery or carrots and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.