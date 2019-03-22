March sunlight 3 times stronger than December which helps push Saturday temps to 50; sporadically showery Sunday to be followed by strong “NE” winds and an unseasonably chilly Monday; jet stream shift later next week to bring warming

Posted 11:27 PM, March 22, 2019, by
