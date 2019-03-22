March sunlight 3 times stronger than December which helps push Saturday temps to 50; sporadically showery Sunday to be followed by strong “NE” winds and an unseasonably chilly Monday; jet stream shift later next week to bring warming
-
Round of winter weather, round of rain
-
Week starts with light snow, wintry mix likely Wednesday
-
Chilly Friday followed by modest warmup, but chill returns Monday
-
Snow, cold and rain persist
-
Snow Sunday, temps in upper 20s
-
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
Chilly temps, rain possible over the weekend
-
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday
-
Warmer weather arrives later this week
-
Much more spring-like weather this week
-
-
Wild weather continues
-
A sweet warm up on Valentine’s Day – then back to cold
-
Warmup on the way