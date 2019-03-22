Man killed in suburban home invasion

BERWYN, Ill. —A 19-year-old was injured and his stepfather killed after a home invasion in suburban Berwyn.

Police say three armed men forced their way into their home in the 1800 block of Clinton Avenue Thursday night.

According to police the armed men separated the 19-year-old from his step-father by putting him in the basement.

He jumped out of window and ran for help.

When officers arrived they found 57-year-old Juan Torres unconscious and bleeding.

He died at the hospital.

Berwyn Police said they are working descriptions of the suspect and it will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Berwyn Police Detectives directly at 708-795-2160 or on the Berwyn Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at 708-749-6564.