Lunchbreak: Orecchiette with Country Pork Ragu

Chef Matt Ayala of Cochon Volant Brasserie

Cochon Volant Brasserie

100 W. Monroe Street

Chicago, IL 60603

www.cochonvolantchicago.com

Recipe:

Sausage Ingredients:

– 2.5 pounds Pork Ground

– 2 tbsp + 1 tsp Salt

– 1 tsp Red Wine Vinegar

– 2 tbsp + 1 tsp Chopped Thyme

– 1 tbsp Cayenne

– 1 tbsp Smoked Paprika

– 1 tsp Toasted and Chopped Fennel

– 1 tsp Toasted and Chopped Black Pepper

– 1 tsp Toasted and Chopped Chili Flake

– 2 tbsp + 1 tsp Parsley Flake

– 1 tbsp + 1 tsp Oregano

Orecchiette Ingredients:

– 1 box Orecchiette Pasta

– ½ cup Butter

– 2 cups Chicken Au Jus

– ½ cup Parmesan

– Toasted Breadcrumbs to taste

– Grated Parmesan to taste

Instructions:

– Combine all Sausage ingredients in a large chilled mixing bowl and paddle on speed 3 for 3 minutes. Remove from mixing bowl and transfer to a new container. Place in a refrigerator for a minimum of 3 hours and up to 24 hours before using.

– Preheat a large nonstick pan and add 1 oz of vegetable oil.

– When the oil starts to smoke, add your sausage. Once the meat begins to turn golden brown, turn over and repeat. Once the meat is cooked through, pull from the pan and let cool.

– Once the meat has cooled, chop into small enough pieces to fit the size of your orecchiette pasta.

– In a large nonstick pan, add 1 oz vegetable oil. When the oil starts to smoke, add the pork and begin to sauté.

– Deglaze with 2 cups chicken au jus and 1/2 cup butter and reduce.

– Once butter is melted and incorporated into a sauce, add cooked orecchiette and sauté. Once the sauce begins to coat the pasta, pull off the heat and add 1/2 parmesan and continue to sauté. Test and adjust seasoning as needed.

– Plate 4 portions and finish with toasted bread crumbs and grated parmesan cheese.