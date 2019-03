DEERFIELD, Ill. — A Lake County judge has ruled that the Chicago suburb of Deerfield can’t enact a ban on assault weapons.

A judge ruled Deerfield had overstepped its authority when it enacted the ban last year.

The Deerfield board had imposed the ban on weapons such as the AR-15, which has been used in mass shootings. The ordinance allowed fines of up to $1,000 a day.

The Illinois legislature took responsibility on the issue when Illinois new conceal and carry law went into effect five years ago.

Gun-rights groups filed lawsuits against the ban, arguing Deerfield officials violated a state law that prohibits municipalities from enacting such bans after 2013. On Friday plaintiff attorneys said they were grateful the court “recognized the ordinances were unenforceable.”

Village officials said they were reviewing the ruling and exploring options including an Illinois Appellate Court appeal.