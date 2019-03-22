Child killed in Englewood house fire

CHICAGO — A child was killed in large house fire in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Friday, fire officials confirmed.

Witnesses tell WGN that a woman at the scene was screaming that her baby was trapped inside the home at 58th and May. Fire officials say all others made it out safely, and that there were no smoke detectors in the home.

BREAKING UPDATE FROM @CFDMedia : One fatality. Small child. All others accounted for. No smoke detectors in home. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/AAHZGRwVS6 — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) March 22, 2019

Large flames and billowing smoke could be seen coming from the home from SkyCam9. The fire appeared to have spread to a neighboring home as well.

