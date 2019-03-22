Eloy Jiménez agrees to 6-year, $43 million deal with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It’s official. Eloy Jiménez agreed to terms Friday on a six-year, $43-million contract with the White Sox.

The deal includes two club options that could extend the Sox top prospect through the 2026 season.

“Eloy is a tremendously talented young player who has impressed us with his baseball skills, poise and maturity from the moment he joined the White Sox organization,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president/general manager. “We view him as an important member of the core we are building over the coming years, and so are pleased to have reached this long-term agreement to have him in a White Sox uniform for many seasons to come.”

“My family and I are very happy and excited to sign this deal,” said Jiménez. “It gives us the opportunity to ensure our future, but more importantly, to reinforce my commitment to the White Sox organization. All of my effort, focus and desire is to help this team win multiples championships and bring joy to our fan base.”

Jiménez’s deal doubles the previous high for a player with no major league service – Scott Kingery’s $24 million, six-year contract with Philadelphia before the 2018 season.

Under terms of the agreement, Jiménez will receive a $5 million bonus in addition to $1 million in 2019, $1.5 million in 2020, $3.5 million in 2021, $6.5 million in 2022, $9.5 million in 2023 and $13 million in 2024.

The White Sox hold options for $16.5 million in 2025 and $18.5 million in 2026, with $3 million buyouts for either season.

The 22-year-old slugger was a key part of the trade that sent pitcher Jose Quintana across town to the Cubs during the 2017 season.

Jiménez hit .337 with 22 homers and 75 RBIs at Double-A and Triple-A last season.