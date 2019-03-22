Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez tells us about his Puerto Rican superhero, La Borinquena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, author and creator of "La Borinquena," joins us in the studio to talk about his Puerto Rican comic book hero, and the success the character has had in helping a noble cause. He will we at C2E2 this weekend at McCormick Place, for more information check out https://www.c2e2.com/and for more on the series visit https://www.la-borinquena.com/