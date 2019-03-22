Donnie Wahlberg attends groundbreaking for new Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- Actor and pop singer Donnie Wahlberg attended the groundbreaking in St. Charles for a new Wahlburgers restaurant.

The burger chain — also a reality TV show on A&E — started in Hingham, Massachusetts, a town just outside of the Boston area. Wahlburgers currently has more than 30 locations nationwide. It is owned by chef Paul Wahlberg in partnership with his brothers, Mark and Donnie.

Donnie Wahlberg joined St. Charles Mayor Raymond Rogina as ground was broken Friday morning in the Meijer lot at 855 South Randall Road.

Donnie and his wife, actress Jenny McCarthy, live in St. Charles.

"To bring one here to St. Charles -- my children went to high school here, my wife and I have set up roots here —it means so much," Wahlberg said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

"This is the type of sized town that would typically get overlooked by a lot of places. For me it's really important. I believe in this community and this area."

The St. Charles location is slated to open later this year.

The Wahlberg brothers are also opening another Illinois location in Chicago's River North in the coming months.

For more information, go to: wahlburgers.com