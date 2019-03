*The Cubs 15 victories are tied for second in the Cactus League behind the Royals (16-12).

*The Cubs have a split squad today with the other half of the team going to Goodyear for a night game with the Indians.

*Steve Cishek has turned in five scoreless outings this spring totaling 4.1 innings.

*Junichi Tazawa has struck out nine and walked nine in 5.2 scoreless innings this spring.