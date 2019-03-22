Brother linked to Jussie Smollett case wins Chicago boxing match

CICERO, Ill. — One of the two brothers questioned in the Jussie Smollett case competed in an amateur boxing match.

Abimbola "Abel" Osundairo participated in and won a semifinal bout Thursday at the 2019 Chicago Golden Gloves Tournament at Cicero Stadium. He's headed to the tournament finals next month.

Prosecutors say Smollett hired Osundairo and his brother Olabinjo to stage a phony hate crime.

It was the first public appearance for Osundairo since he was linked to the attack.

Smollett has pleaded not guilty.

The Chicago Golden Gloves tournament is arguably the most elite amateur tournament in the country, TMZ reports.

