Adopt-A-Pet: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter
Chris Stirn-Executive Director
Liz Bierman-Kennel Manager
A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter
420 Industrial Drive
Naperville, Il 60563
630-355-2299
http://www.adoptpetshelter.org
Events:
A.D.O.P.T. celebrates 30 years of rescue this year!
-Makin Strides for Stray’s Walkathon Sunday, May 5th Naperville Central High School – 8:30 a.m. – Naperville Central High school 440 Aurora Ave., Naperville, IL
-Fairways and Strays Golf Outing Friday, September 19th – time TBA – Naperville Country Club 25W570 Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL