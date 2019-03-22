Adopt-A-Pet: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter

Chris Stirn-Executive Director

Liz Bierman-Kennel Manager

A.D.O.P.T.  Pet Shelter

420 Industrial Drive

Naperville, Il 60563

630-355-2299

http://www.adoptpetshelter.org

Events:

A.D.O.P.T. celebrates 30 years of rescue this year!

-Makin Strides for Stray’s Walkathon Sunday, May 5th Naperville Central High School – 8:30 a.m. – Naperville Central High school 440 Aurora Ave.,  Naperville, IL

-Fairways and Strays Golf Outing Friday, September 19th – time TBA – Naperville Country Club 25W570 Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL

