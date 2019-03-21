× Recent rains have negligible impact – Flooding continues, rivers in a slow fall

Significant flooding continues on the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers along with mostly minor flooding on segments of the Fox and Illinois. Rainfall over these areas the past 24 to 36-hours on the order of 0.10 to 0.25-inch has had a negligible impact. Rivers are forecast to continue a slow fall in the coming days.

Major flooding continues at Latham Park on the Rock River and Shirland on the Pecatonica. Moderate flooding is occurring at Freeport on the Pecatonica, Rockton and Byron on the Rock and Algonquin on the Fox.

Rivers in flood are depicted by green shading on the headlined map.

Following is the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: