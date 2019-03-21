Recent rains have negligible impact – Flooding continues, rivers in a slow fall
Significant flooding continues on the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers along with mostly minor flooding on segments of the Fox and Illinois. Rainfall over these areas the past 24 to 36-hours on the order of 0.10 to 0.25-inch has had a negligible impact. Rivers are forecast to continue a slow fall in the coming days.
Major flooding continues at Latham Park on the Rock River and Shirland on the Pecatonica. Moderate flooding is occurring at Freeport on the Pecatonica, Rockton and Byron on the Rock and Algonquin on the Fox.
Rivers in flood are depicted by green shading on the headlined map.
Following is the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Warnings
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 11.93 07 AM Thu -0.07
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 5.78 06 AM Thu -0.31
Gurnee 7.0 6.28 06 AM Thu -0.58
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.68 07 AM Thu -0.73
Des Plaines 15.0 12.80 07 AM Thu -0.89
River Forest 16.0 10.08 07 AM Thu -0.67
Riverside 7.5 5.08 07 AM Thu -0.22
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.54 06 AM Thu -0.01 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.06 06 AM Thu 0.01 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.05 07 AM Thu 0.02
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.59 07 AM Thu 0.06
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.26 06 AM Thu 0.05
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.46 07 AM Thu 0.03
Shorewood 6.5 2.96 07 AM Thu -0.02
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.70 06 AM Thu 0.28
Foresman 18.0 11.48 07 AM Thu -0.17
Chebanse 16.0 7.22 07 AM Thu 0.04
Iroquois 18.0 11.42 07 AM Thu -0.26
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 6.39 07 AM Thu 0.01
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.09 07 AM Thu -0.15
Kouts 11.0 7.91 07 AM Thu -0.10
Shelby 9.0 8.87 07 AM Thu -0.07
Momence 5.0 3.35 07 AM Thu 0.07
Wilmington 6.5 3.15 07 AM Thu 0.06
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.60 06 AM Thu 0.24
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.95 07 AM Thu 0.20
Munster 12.0 6.48 07 AM Thu 0.32
South Holland 16.5 7.17 07 AM Thu 0.62
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.89 07 AM Thu 0.44
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.87 07 AM Thu 0.15
Leonore 16.0 7.19 07 AM Thu 0.14
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 8.07 07 AM Thu 0.25
Ottawa 463.0 460.63 06 AM Thu 0.19
La Salle 20.0 20.29 07 AM Thu -0.18 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.24 07 AM Thu -0.01
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.79 06 AM Thu -0.21
Perryville 12.0 8.23 06 AM Thu -0.20
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 15.66 07 AM Thu -0.21 MAJOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 13.30 06 AM Thu -0.11 MODERATE
Latham Park 9.0 M M M MAJOR
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 6.88 07 AM Thu -0.02 MINOR
Byron 13.0 14.84 07 AM Thu -0.10 MODERATE
Dixon 16.0 16.00 06 AM Thu -0.26 MINOR