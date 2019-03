Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police responded to a barricade situation in the South Chicago neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officials were on the scene at the 8100 block of South Crandon Avenue around 4 p.m. A man barricaded himself inside a home and fired shots at police.

No further information was provided.

Police Activity at 8100 blk S. Crandon. Please avoid area and make way for emergency vehicles. Media staging area will be at 83rd and Crandon. pic.twitter.com/tHJ60zyfzC — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 21, 2019