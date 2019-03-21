Owner of Metropolis Collectibles Vincent Zurzolo on vintage comic books, C2E2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vincent Zurzolo, one of the world's leading authorities on vintage comic books and owner of Metropolis Collectibles, comes by WGN to show off vintage comic books and discuss this weekend's Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

Vincent brings with him "the holy grail of comics," Action Comics #1, which shows the first appearance of Superman. Additionally, Vincent showcases Amazing Fantasy #15, featuring the first appearance of Spider-Man. The two comics are extremely rare and highly valuable, and Vincent explains why that is.

Vincent's knowledge of comic books has been featured in interviews with "The New York Times," "USA Today," "The Wall Street Journal" and others.

Metropolis Collectibles will be at booth 1319 at C2E2, hosted at McCormick Place.