× Northwestern University pre-med student expelled after sexual assault charge

EVANSTON, Ill. — A pre-med student has been expelled from Northwestern University after being charged with criminal sexual assault.

Scott Thomas, 20, of New Jersey, was released Wednesday after posting the cash portion of his $50,000 bond, or $5,000.

Students leaving a Northwestern library just after 2 a.m. on March 16 say they saw Thomas holding a woman against a glass door and sexually assaulting her. Prosecutors say she was not a willing participant.

Defense attorney Jeff Urdangen said the alleged assault was an unfortunate circumstance of “drunken sex,” the Chicago Tribune reports.

Thomas’ next court date is April 3.