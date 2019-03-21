Midday Fix: Identifying speech issues in children and how to address them
Michelle Worth and Erin Vollmer of TherapyWorks
How do you know if your child needs speech or language therapy?
- Not meeting developmental milestones (you can find these on the website):
- By one year, first word
- By age 2, 200+ words and combining words
- By age 4, should be understood by most people and be able to tell a simple story
- By age 5, can take turns in a conversation and pretend play
- By elementary school:
- Follows complex directions
- Understands jokes and sarcasm
- Recognizes the emotions of others
- Pronounces words correctly / Is understood by others
- Tells a story and has all the elements of a story
- Does not enjoy social interactions and prefers to play on his or her own; not engaging in eye contact.
- Rarely initiates speech but rather repeats or imitates the words of others
- Difficulty following directions or answers questions off-topic.
- Struggles with reading
- Doesn’t understand jokes or sarcasm
What are a few things parents can do at home to help their child’s speech and language development?
- Language-rich environment
- Narrate your child’s routine
- Offer opportunities for communication
- Retell the events of the day
- Play / Pretend play
- Pointing out emotions and facial expressions of others
- Have fun with language!