Midday Fix: Identifying speech issues in children and how to address them

Michelle Worth and Erin Vollmer of TherapyWorks

http://www.TherapyWorks.com

How do you know if your child needs speech or language therapy?

Not meeting developmental milestones (you can find these on the website): By one year, first word By age 2, 200+ words and combining words By age 4, should be understood by most people and be able to tell a simple story By age 5, can take turns in a conversation and pretend play By elementary school: Follows complex directions Understands jokes and sarcasm Recognizes the emotions of others Pronounces words correctly / Is understood by others Tells a story and has all the elements of a story

Does not enjoy social interactions and prefers to play on his or her own; not engaging in eye contact.

Rarely initiates speech but rather repeats or imitates the words of others

Difficulty following directions or answers questions off-topic.

Struggles with reading

Doesn’t understand jokes or sarcasm

What are a few things parents can do at home to help their child’s speech and language development?