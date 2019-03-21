Lunchbreak: Seared Sea Scallops with Cauliflower Puree

Gary Baca, Executive Chef at Michael Jordan’s Restaurant (Oak Brook)
Michael Jordan’s Restaurant – Oak Brook
1225 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL
630-828-2392
https://michaeljordansrestaurant.com
Recipe:
Seared Sea Scallops with Cauliflower Puree
Ingredients:
3-5 each per serving scallops
1 oz. (2 T) canola oil
¾ cup cauliflower puree, heated (cauliflower puree recipe below)
1 tablespoon butter
Zest and juice of 1 Meyer lemon
¼ cup riced cauliflower confetti
Pinch of fresh thyme
Watercress oil (can purchase in a store or online)
- Sear scallops and oil in a hot saute pan until golden, about 2-3 minutes. Turn and finish cooking for 2 minutes.
- Arrange seared scallops over cauliflower puree
- Heat butter until it begins to sizzle. Add cauliflower and thyme, saute for 1 minute. Add lemon juice & zest. Remove from heat.
- Spoon over scallops and around plate
- Finish with a drizzle of watercress oil
Cauliflower Puree (makes approximately 2 cups)
Ingredients:
½ head cauliflower, timed, cut
Water
½ teaspoon Kosher Salt
½ cup milk
1 teaspoon butter
¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt
Pinch of white pepper
- Bring salted water to a boil. Add cut cauliflower
- Boil for 8 minutes
- Drain
- Place in pitcher of blender
- Add half of milk and puree until smooth
- Add salt, white pepper and butter
- Puree until smooth