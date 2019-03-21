Lunchbreak: Seared Sea Scallops with Cauliflower Puree

Posted 12:35 PM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:17PM, March 21, 2019

Gary Baca, Executive Chef at Michael Jordan’s Restaurant (Oak Brook)

Michael Jordan’s Restaurant – Oak Brook

1225 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL

630-828-2392

https://michaeljordansrestaurant.com

Recipe:

Seared Sea Scallops with Cauliflower Puree

Ingredients:

3-5 each per serving scallops

1 oz. (2 T) canola oil

¾ cup cauliflower puree, heated (cauliflower puree recipe below)

1 tablespoon butter

Zest and juice of 1 Meyer lemon

¼ cup riced cauliflower confetti

Pinch of fresh thyme

Watercress oil (can purchase in a store or online)

 

  1. Sear scallops and oil in a hot saute pan until golden, about 2-3 minutes. Turn and finish cooking for 2 minutes.
  2. Arrange seared scallops over cauliflower puree
  3. Heat butter until it begins to sizzle. Add cauliflower and thyme, saute for 1 minute. Add lemon juice & zest. Remove from heat.
  4. Spoon over scallops and around plate
  5. Finish with a drizzle of watercress oil

 

Cauliflower Puree (makes approximately 2 cups)

Ingredients:

½ head cauliflower, timed, cut

Water

½ teaspoon Kosher Salt

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon butter

¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

Pinch of white pepper

 

  1. Bring salted water to a boil. Add cut cauliflower
  2. Boil for 8 minutes
  3. Drain
  4. Place in pitcher of blender
  5. Add half of milk and puree until smooth
  6. Add salt, white pepper and butter
  7. Puree until smooth
