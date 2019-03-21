Lincoln Park Zoo’s eastern black rhinoceros is pregnant

CHICAGO — The Lincoln Park Zoo’s 13-year-old female eastern black rhinoceros Kapuki is pregnant.

Her calf is expected to arrive in May at the zoo’s Regenstein African Journey.

The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered species, and the zoo says Kapuki’s pregnancy is the result of a breeding recommendation from the Eastern Black Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan. She was recommended to breed with 33-year-old male rhino Maku, who she previously produced an offspring with in 2013.

Gestation for black rhinos is about 15-16 months with offspring weighing around 85 pounds.

The zoo will be posting updates on Kapuki’s pregnancy on social media with the hashtag #RhinoWatch.