Kaley Cuoco on “Big Bang Theory” ending and new YouTube show “The Great Travel Hack”

Kaley Cuoco has starred on "The Big Bang Theory" for 12 season as Penny. As the show draws to a close this coming May, Kaley joins WGN Morning News to talk about her next step, "The Great Travel Hack."

As host of “The Great Travel Hack,” a digital video series in partnership with Shell, Kaley will take us mile by mile while two teams battle it out to travel from LA to NY using the lowest amount of CO2 emissions possible. The program is the first leg of a global initiative which will see the journey replicated across Europe and Asia Pacific.

Kaley's hope is to excite viewers about making clean energy choices, as well as to demonstrate to young people the possibilities of clean energy solutions.

"The Big Bang Theory's" final episode will air May 16th.