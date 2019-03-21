Illinois unemployment 4.3 percent, unchanged since November

Posted 8:42 PM, March 21, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The unemployment rate in Illinois was 4.3 percent in February.

Illinois Department of Employment Security officials announced Thursday that the rate has remained unchanged since November.

Nonfarm payrolls decreased by 12,600 jobs over the month based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. January’s jobs gain was adjusted upward to 26,700 jobs from the preliminary report of 24,400.

Average payroll growth from December to February was 7,200 jobs. The largest gains were in trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

The state’s unemployment rate was 0.5 percentage points higher than the national rate of 3.8 percent reported for February. The state rate is down from 4.4 percent in February 2018.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.