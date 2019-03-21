× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Philadelphia

➢ Over the last 20 seasons, Philadelphia has gone 18-6-0-0 against Chicago, Philadelphia’s best record versus any team and Chicago’s second worst record versus any team over that span (vs. Vegas, 0-5-1).

➢ Philadelphia lost to Montreal last time out, 1-0, scoring its lone goal on the power play. The team had gone seven straight without a power-play goal, one shy of its longest streak this season.

➢ Sean Couturier scored his 30 th goal of the season last time out, to go along with his 40 assists. He is one of six skaters with at least 30 goals and 40 assists in each of the last two seasons.

➢ Chicago lost to Vancouver in overtime, 3-2 , following a five-game winning streak. Still, its six-game streak taking points is tied with Tampa Bay for the longest active streak in the NHL.

➢ Jonathan Toews scored his 31 st goal of the season in his last game. His only two seasons with more goals were 2008-09 (3 4 goals) and 2010-11 (32 goals) – he only had more points in 2010-11 (76) than his 72 this season.