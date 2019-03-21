× Chicago Ald. Willie Cochran to plead guilty to corruption

CHICAGO — Ald. Willie Cochran, 20th Ward, is scheduled to enter a guilty plea Thursday morning.

Cochran, who was elected in 2007, was indicted more than two years ago on 15 counts of theft, bribery and extorting.

He is accused of shaking down businessmen in exchange for his support on various deals within the ward. Prosecutors also say he stole money from a charitable fund, meant to help children and seniors, to pay for his daughter’s college tuition, gambling and other personal expenses.

A judge must approve the plea deal and sentence. Cochran backed out of a plea deal in November.

He would be Chicago’s 30th alderman since 1972 convicted of official wrongdoing, the Chicago Tribune reports.