WGN News presents ‘Decision 2019: Chicago Mayoral Debate’ Monday at 7 p.m.

CHICAGO, March 20, 2019 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air Decision 2019: Chicago Mayoral Debate this Monday, March 25th from 7-8pm CT, LIVE from the WGN-TV Studios at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago. WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley will moderate the debate featuring candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle. A studio audience comprised of community members and leaders will be present at the debate taking place at WGN-TV’s historic Studio 1. The debate will be broadcast LIVE and commercial-free on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and WGN Radio AM 720.

Immediately following the debate, WGN’s Joe Donlon and Lourdes Duarte will anchor Decision 2019: Chicago Mayoral Post-Debate Special from 8-9pm CT, with political analyst Paul Lisnek and a panel of political experts for post-debate analysis.

Members of the press who would like to attend the spin room after the debate will need to RSVP to debate@wgntv.com with DEBATE PRESS in the subject line by Friday, March 22nd. Members of the press can also watch the debate from the spin room. No outside media will be allowed in Studio 1 during the debate.

