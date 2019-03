Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD, Ill. — Police in southwest suburban Shorewood are asking for help identifying a man who may have been involved in a burglary and home invasion over the weekend. '

A homeowner's Ring doorbell camera captured the suspect knocking on a front door Saturday. The video shows him trying to cover the camera with his hand.

Investigators say he was driving a dark-colored full -sized pick-up truck.

If anyone can identify this man, please call Shorewood police.