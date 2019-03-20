The Chicago Red Stars join Sports Feed to preview their 2019 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Professional women's soccer continues on in Chicago with the Red Stars, and in a couple of weeks, they'll be opening up a new season.

The team begins play April 13th on the road in North Carolina, with their home opener at SeatGeek Stadium on April 20th. Before that, three players made their way to Sports Feed to talk about their team and have a bit of fun as well.

Danielle Colaprico, Alyssa Mautz, and Katie Johnson were on the program to discuss the upcoming season on Wednesday. Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman asked them not only about the season, but also their time as roommates while playing here in Chicago.

Oh, and Danielle decided to sport a Bears' helmet for the second half.

You can watch their segments the video above or below.