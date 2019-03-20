× Purdue University bans Netflix, other streaming services inside academic buildings

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is turning to technology to get kids to focus on lectures.

Starting this week, the university has banned streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, inside all academic buildings.

Professors had complained so many students were streaming shows and using so much bandwidth that academic applications wouldn’t work, Chicago Tribune reports.

“There’s a finite amount of bandwidth available,” Mark Sonstein, the university’s executive director of information technology infrastructure, told the Tribune. “If you have people who are streaming a movie, then they are consuming all of the available bandwidth.”

While other schools have rounded up cell phones during class, or banned them entirely, Purdue is believed to be one of the first schools to ban streaming services specifically.