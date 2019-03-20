Preckwinkle, Lightfoot to face off in televised debate Wednesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot are scheduled to go head-to-head Wednesday evening in one of five planned televised debates over the next week. Voters who haven’t made up their minds are about to get a lot more information.

Only 13 days are left before Chicago elects a new mayor. As the candidates crisscross the city, early voting is underway in all 50 wards and already more people have requested Vote By Mail applications than in 2015.

Election officials said they’re optimistic this year’s runoff will top the 38.5 percent turnout reached four years ago.

Since finishing first in the Feb. 26 primary, Lightfoot has maintained strong momentum, raising $1.9 million since the runoff started compared to Preckwinkle’s $1.6 million.

Lightfoot used her cash to increase her television advertising, spending $1.2 million while Preckwinkle made the strategic decision to pull her commercials.

On Wednesday, the Cook County Board President joined hospital workers who marched for pay and benefit increases.

“I’m proud to be here this day to stand with hundreds of hard-working hospital workers who’ve come to call a Code Blue on the hospital system,” she said.

On the campaign trail, Preckwinkle talks up her record of expanding health care in the county.

The debate will air at 6 p.m. on WLS-TV.