Powerball jackpot swells to $550M – one of the highest ever

CHICAGO — It’s time to dream big. Wednesday’s Powerball is one of the largest in history.
The jackpot now stands at an estimated $550 million. The lump sum payout is $335 million.
It is the eighth largest Powerball award in history.
In 2016, winners in three states split a roughly 1.6 billion dollar Powerball prize.
