Powerball jackpot swells to $550M – one of the highest ever

Posted 7:10 PM, March 20, 2019, by

CHICAGO — It’s time to dream big. Wednesday’s Powerball is one of the largest in history.

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $550 million. The lump sum payout is $335 million.

It is the eighth largest Powerball award in history.

In 2016, winners in three states split a roughly 1.6 billion dollar Powerball prize.

