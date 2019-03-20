Photographer shows women struggling with infertility they’re not alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Despite the fact that seven million women are struggling to get pregnant in the U.S. right now, most would probably say they feel alone in their fight.

After going through her own fertility issues, Chicago photographer Alaina Bos decided to use her camera to support women experiencing the same difficulties.

She put a call out on Facebook with one question: "Would you be willing to be the 'face' of infertility to let others know they are not alone?"

"I was blown away by the response," Bos said.

That was the beginning of her journey photographing over 40 local women, capturing their portraits and personal stories for a book called "Faces of Infertility."

"It was just an amazing experience," one of her subjects said.

"Seeing all these women here, you immediately have this kinship and sisterhood of women who are picking themselves back up and braving it everyday," Alia Close said.

"It was my goal that each woman who opens this book says I see someone who looks like me...and I'm not by myself. I'm not alone," Bos said.

The book will be published later this year but you can find out more about the project and how you can get involved on their website and on Facebook.