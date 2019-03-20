Midday Fix: The Garcia Boy

Posted 11:01 AM, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, March 20, 2019

Miles Harvey

Carolyn Alessio

The Garcia Boy, a memoir by Rafael Torch, Big Shoulders Books, DePaul University. Big Shoulders offers free copies to teachers, students, libraries, community groups, and any interested individuals.

http://www.bigshouldersbooks.com

Event:

Thursday, April 10, 6:00 p.m., Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Cafeteria, 1852 W. 22nd Place, Chicago,

“Cristero Chats”: The Garcia Boy: A Memoir by Rafael Torch, Dramatic reading, panel discussion, refreshments, free copy of the book. To attend, register at www.cristorey.net.

