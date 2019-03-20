Lollapalooza 2019 official lineup revealed

CHICAGO –Lollapalooza has released the official lineup for this summer’s music festival.

Headliners include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers and J Balvin.

Other performers announced are Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monae, Meek Mill, Hozier, Tenacious D, 21 Savage — among many others.

Four-day general admission tickets are now on sale.

The passes cost $340, plus taxes and fees through Lollapalooza.com.

Single-day tickets are not for sale yet. Those tickets are “coming soon,” according to the official Lollapalooza website.

The four-day Lollapalooza Festival will run from August 1-4 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

