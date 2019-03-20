Instagram users can now buy pop-up products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Instagram users can now order products without leaving the app.

The photo sharing platform says it will add an option to buy what you see directly through the app.

The feature called "check out" will initially be available only in the U.S. and include 20 brands, but the company says that list will be expanding.

Instagram already has purchase options but until now, the app would take users to the brand's website, instead of buying directly via Instagram.

One e-commerce expert says many potential buyers don't follow through if they have to complete that two-step process.

He says the checkout button allows users to act on that "buy me" impulse right away.

Good news for retailers, bad news for your wallet.