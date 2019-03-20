Flooding continues, but rivers are in a slow fall
Light rain overnight and this morning will have a negligible effect on Chicago-area rivers that will continue a slow fall in the coming days. On the Pecatonica River, Major Flooding continues at Shirland while the river at Freeport will drop to Moderate flooding today. On the Rock River Major Flooding continues at Latham Park with Moderate Flooding at Rockton and Byron and minor flooding at Rockford and Dixon. Flooding on the Fox and Illinois is unchanged with Moderate Flooding at Algonquin and Minor Flooding at Montgomery on the Fox River and Minor Flooding at LaSalle on the Illinois River.
Rivers in flood are depicted by green shading on the headlined map.
Following is the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Warning
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 12.00 07 AM Wed -0.44
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.10 06 AM Wed -0.39
Gurnee 7.0 6.86 06 AM Wed -0.72
Lincolnshire 12.5 11.43 07 AM Wed -0.79
Des Plaines 15.0 13.72 07 AM Wed -0.80
River Forest 16.0 10.75 07 AM Wed -0.54
Riverside 7.5 5.28 07 AM Wed -0.32
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.54 06 AM Wed -0.02 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.05 06 AM Wed 0.00 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 10.01 07 AM Wed -0.04
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.53 07 AM Wed -0.12
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.21 07 AM Wed 0.00
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.44 07 AM Wed -0.09
Shorewood 6.5 2.99 07 AM Wed -0.06
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.43 06 AM Wed -0.27
Foresman 18.0 11.65 07 AM Wed -0.56
Chebanse 16.0 7.18 07 AM Wed -0.40
Iroquois 18.0 11.68 07 AM Wed -0.44
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 6.38 07 AM Wed -0.44
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.24 07 AM Wed -0.40
Kouts 11.0 8.01 07 AM Wed -0.41
Shelby 9.0 8.94 07 AM Wed -0.13
Momence 5.0 3.28 07 AM Wed -0.02
Wilmington 6.5 3.10 07 AM Wed -0.10
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.36 06 AM Wed -0.09
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.75 07 AM Wed -0.12
Munster 12.0 6.16 07 AM Wed -0.19
South Holland 16.5 6.56 07 AM Wed -0.33
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.46 07 AM Wed 0.00
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.72 07 AM Wed -0.19
Leonore 16.0 7.04 07 AM Wed -0.37
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 7.85 07 AM Wed -0.68
Ottawa 463.0 460.43 06 AM Wed -0.32
La Salle 20.0 20.48 07 AM Wed -0.35 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.26 07 AM Wed -0.15
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 4.02 06 AM Wed -0.43
Perryville 12.0 8.43 06 AM Wed -0.45
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 15.87 07 AM Wed 0.00 MAJOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 13.39 06 AM Wed -0.08 MODERATE
Latham Park 9.0 M M M MAJOR
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 6.90 07 AM Wed -0.13 MINOR
Byron 13.0 14.94 07 AM Wed -0.44 MODERATE
Dixon 16.0 16.30 06 AM Wed -0.41 MINOR