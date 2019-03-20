Flooding continues, but rivers are in a slow fall

Light rain overnight and this morning will have a negligible effect on Chicago-area rivers that will continue a slow fall in the coming days. On the Pecatonica River, Major Flooding continues at Shirland while the river at Freeport will drop to Moderate flooding today. On the Rock River Major Flooding continues at Latham Park with Moderate Flooding at Rockton and Byron and minor flooding at Rockford and Dixon. Flooding on the Fox and Illinois is unchanged with Moderate Flooding at Algonquin and Minor Flooding at Montgomery on the Fox River and Minor Flooding at LaSalle on the Illinois River.

Rivers in flood are depicted by green shading on the headlined map.

Following is the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:


Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Warning

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    12.00  07 AM Wed  -0.44



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.10  06 AM Wed  -0.39
Gurnee                 7.0     6.86  06 AM Wed  -0.72
Lincolnshire          12.5    11.43  07 AM Wed  -0.79
Des Plaines           15.0    13.72  07 AM Wed  -0.80
River Forest          16.0    10.75  07 AM Wed  -0.54
Riverside              7.5     5.28  07 AM Wed  -0.32

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.54  06 AM Wed  -0.02 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.05  06 AM Wed   0.00 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.01  07 AM Wed  -0.04

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.53  07 AM Wed  -0.12

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.21  07 AM Wed   0.00

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.44  07 AM Wed  -0.09
Shorewood              6.5     2.99  07 AM Wed  -0.06



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.43  06 AM Wed  -0.27
Foresman              18.0    11.65  07 AM Wed  -0.56
Chebanse              16.0     7.18  07 AM Wed  -0.40
Iroquois              18.0    11.68  07 AM Wed  -0.44

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     6.38  07 AM Wed  -0.44

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     7.24  07 AM Wed  -0.40
Kouts                 11.0     8.01  07 AM Wed  -0.41
Shelby                 9.0     8.94  07 AM Wed  -0.13
Momence                5.0     3.28  07 AM Wed  -0.02
Wilmington             6.5     3.10  07 AM Wed  -0.10

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.36  06 AM Wed  -0.09



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.75  07 AM Wed  -0.12

Munster               12.0     6.16  07 AM Wed  -0.19
South Holland         16.5     6.56  07 AM Wed  -0.33

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.46  07 AM Wed   0.00

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.72  07 AM Wed  -0.19
Leonore               16.0     7.04  07 AM Wed  -0.37

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     7.85  07 AM Wed  -0.68
Ottawa               463.0   460.43  06 AM Wed  -0.32
La Salle              20.0    20.48  07 AM Wed  -0.35 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.26  07 AM Wed  -0.15

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.02  06 AM Wed  -0.43
Perryville            12.0     8.43  06 AM Wed  -0.45

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    15.87  07 AM Wed   0.00 MAJOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    13.39  06 AM Wed  -0.08 MODERATE
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M  MAJOR
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     6.90  07 AM Wed  -0.13 MINOR
Byron                 13.0    14.94  07 AM Wed  -0.44 MODERATE
Dixon                 16.0    16.30  06 AM Wed  -0.41 MINOR
