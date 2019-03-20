× Flooding continues, but rivers are in a slow fall

Light rain overnight and this morning will have a negligible effect on Chicago-area rivers that will continue a slow fall in the coming days. On the Pecatonica River, Major Flooding continues at Shirland while the river at Freeport will drop to Moderate flooding today. On the Rock River Major Flooding continues at Latham Park with Moderate Flooding at Rockton and Byron and minor flooding at Rockford and Dixon. Flooding on the Fox and Illinois is unchanged with Moderate Flooding at Algonquin and Minor Flooding at Montgomery on the Fox River and Minor Flooding at LaSalle on the Illinois River.

Rivers in flood are depicted by green shading on the headlined map.

Following is the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service: