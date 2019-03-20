Fence dispute leads to risqué mannequin display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A man in California was forced to shorten his fence, so now he's really giving his neighbors something to look at—a naked mannequin party.

A neighbor complained that Jason Windus' fence violated city code because it was too high.

"As you drive through the neighborhood you’ll see that nobody else’s fence had to be cut down but mine,” Windus told KTVU.

So, to avoid a fine, he cut the fence down to the maximum of 36 inches. He then put a bunch of naked mannequins out for everyone to see.

“I wasn’t expecting any of this,” he said. “We’ve had like 50 people stop, taking pictures, telling me how great it is.”

The party includes a sign reserving a seat for the neighbor who reported him.