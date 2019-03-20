Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Washington
- The Wizards have the NBA’s fifth-worst record on the road this season at 8-27 (.229). Washington is allowing an NBA-high 119.6 points per game on the road this season, on pace to be the highest road scoring average allowed by any team in a season since the Nuggets allowed 136.0 ppg in 1990-91.
- The Bulls ended a five-game losing streak with a 116-101 win over Phoenix in their most recent game. Chicago limited Phoenix to 26.9-percent shooting from three-point range – the Bulls are 9-7 this season when their opponent shoots 30.0 percent or lower from beyond the arc.
- Jabari Parker has scored in double figures in all 10 games in March, averaging 17.7 points on 61.9-percent shooting. Parker’s field-goal percentage in March leads the NBA, while Robin Lopez of the Bulls (61.4 percent) ranks second in the league (min. 100 FGA).
- Since the All-Star break, Zach LaVine is averaging 26.7 points and shooting 46.4 percent from three-point range. The only other player over that time averaging at least 25.0 points and shooting better than 45.0 percent from three is Karl-Anthony Towns (min. 50 three-point attempts).
- The Wizards have outrebounded their opponent just 17 times this season, tied with the Suns for the fewest such games in the NBA. Washington, however, is 15-2 (.882) in those games, the best winning percentage of any team in the NBA this season when outrebounding its opponent.
- The Bulls and the Wizards have split a pair of games this season, each picking up a road win. Washington has won six of nine matchups played between these teams since the 2016-17 season, though the Wizards have outscored the Bulls by a total of just two points over those games.