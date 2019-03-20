× Another R. Kelly sexual assault claim investigated by Chicago police: report

CHICAGO — R. Kelly will not face charges in a sexual assault claim dating back to 2008.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago police investigated but could not file charges because the accusation happened outside the statute of limitations.

The accuser said the assault happened less than three weeks after Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

Kelly does face 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse related to other cases.

The singer is out on bond, but is preparing to ask a judge to allow him to travel to Dubai due to previously scheduled concerts.