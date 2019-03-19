WGN reporter Nancy Loo talks about her son competing on ‘The Bachelorette’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — When WGN reporter Nancy Loo's son Connor told her and her husband that he was going to be a contestant on "The Bachelorette," they thought he was joking.

"I'm still in shock, you guys," Loo said on WGN Morning News Tuesday. "I can't believe this is happening."

Connor, 28, grew up in the northwest suburbs and graduated from Barrington High School before heading to college and moving to California for his career.

"He has been so focused on his career that he hasn't focused on his love life as much, so now it's going to be very public!" Loo said.

While Loo said she couldn't talk about how he got involved with the show, she hopes that his experience will be a positive one.

"I just hope that this is a good, positive experience, and that he does find someone. He just hasn't met 'the one,' and maybe 'The Bachelorette' is 'the one,' and if it's not, then I hope he finds 'the one,' out of the experience," she said.

Loo admitted to WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten that it will be strange to watch how her son behaves in a dating situation.

"I'm going to be watching probably with my eyes covered!" Loo said.

Connor is one of 33 contestants trying to date Hannah Brown on season 15 of the show. "The Bachelorette" premieres in May.