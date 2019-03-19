Watching Cubs’ Kris Bryant try to dunk is giving us life

PHOENIX — Over the past four seasons, fans have seen the many exploits of Kris Bryant at the plate and at third base for the Cubs.

His basketball skills, however, are a bit of a mystery. On Monday, with the Cubs enjoying a day off from spring training, he gave fans a glimpse of his ability, or at least his persistence, during a dunking session.

The drama of Kris Bryant via his Instagram story trying to dunk in Phoenix before his meeting with Zach LaVine At Bulls-Suns Monday. pic.twitter.com/vvxokCZELb — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 19, 2019

The Cubs third baseman posted a series of videos to his Instagram story of him trying to pull off a dunk before attending the Bulls’ game against the Suns in Phoenix later that night.

He made four attempts to slam one in, three of which he missed and one in which he decided to stop. Finally, in the fifth video, he managed to slam it home.

At the Bulls-Suns game, Bryant met with guard Zach LaVine and the two talked for a bit before the contest, which the Bulls won 116-101.