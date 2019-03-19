Tyler Perry steps in to help 4 children of slain single mom

Filmmaker Tyler Perry and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump have announced the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit against a former sheriff's deputy who they believe may be responsible for the disappearance of two men nearly fifteen years ago.

ALPHARETTA, Ga.  — Less than a day after the family of a slain single mother of four launched a fundraising appeal, actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has lent his support.

News outlets report Perry offered to take care of the family’s rent to stave off eviction, arrange for 45-year-old Tynesha Evans’ body to be flown to Wisconsin for burial and cover her 18-year-old daughter’s tuition at Spelman College so she doesn’t have to drop out.

Evans was killed Saturday morning outside a bank near Atlanta. Her boyfriend, 58-year-old Othniel Inniss, was arrested at the scene.

Evans was an author and a full-time health care worker. According to the family’s GoFundMe, two of her four children are still minors.

One of them, 14-year-old Shakemia Turner, called Perry “an angel on Earth.”

