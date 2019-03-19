House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Chicago: report

Posted 1:08 PM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:37PM, March 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pelosi held her weekly news conference to answer questions from members of the media. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly in Chicago on Tuesday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Pelosi is in town to headline a luncheon fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos chairs the committee.

WGN called the DCCC, but no answer.

The Sun-Times adds Pelosi will come back to Chicago on May 6 to keynote a Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky fundraiser.

