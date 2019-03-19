Preckwinkle, Lightfoot jockey for endorsements ahead of mayoral election

CHICAGO -- It’s the political version of March Madness.

Chicago mayoral Candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot are putting on a full-court press to capture new endorsements.

Preckwinkle assembled an influential gathering of veteran politicians, aldermen and West Side preachers Tuesday morning.

Monday,  Lightfoot reeled in endorsements from 10 labor unions.

The latest WGN poll shows Lightfoot with 58 percent of the vote, compared to Preckwinkle’s 30 percent.

The two candidates face off Tuesday afternoon at a forum at Malcolm X College.

A runoff election will be held on April 2.

