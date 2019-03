Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lori Loughlin's character "Aunt Becky" has not been written into the fifth season of "Fuller House."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has dropped the actress in the wake of the college admissions bribery scandal.

The Hallmark Channel has already cut ties with Loughlin.

She and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are charged with paying $500,000 to help get their daughters into the University of Southern California.