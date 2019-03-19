Lunchbreak: Pavlova

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leigh Omilinsky

Bellemore – 564 W. Randolph St., Chicago

http://Bellemorechicago.com

Recipe:

Pavlova Recipe

Makes 6 Servings

For the Meringue

½ cup egg whites

½ cup sugar

½ cup powdered sugar

In a KitchenAid mixer fitted with a whip attachment, put the egg whites in. On Medium/medium LOW speed, turn the mixer on. Every minute or so, add a tablespoon of the granulated sugar. Continue to whip on medium until the egg whites get glossy and beautiful and hold a peak. This should take about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, sift the powdered sugar. Once the egg whites hold a peak, add 2 tablespoons of the powdered sugar to the whites. Fold with a spatula to combine. Add 2 tablespoons at a time until the sugar is mixed into the whites. The whites will deflate slightly but be mindful to not deflate all the air.

Pipe or scoop onto parchment paper into desired shapes/sizes. Bake in the oven at 200 degrees Farenheit until the outside forms a lovely shell and the inside is still fluffy. Let cool for 10 minutes.

Top with Pastry cream (recipe below) and fresh seasonal fruit.

For the Pastry Cream Topping

2 cups milk

6 tbsp sugar

Pinch salt

2 ½ tbsp cornstarch (corn flour)

1 tbsp vanilla extract (or any extract)

3 large egg yolks

1 large egg

3 tbsp unsalted butter softened

Put the milk in a pot and bring it to barely a boil.

Combine the sugar, cornstarch, yolks, egg, and vanilla in a bowl.

Once the cream is warm, add a small amount of hot liquid to the yolks. Whisk to combine.

Put the egg mixture back in the pot on low heat and stir until thick and pudding like.

Add the butter and let cool for one hour.

To assemble the pavlova:

Place the meringue on a plate/serving dish, cover with pastry cream, and then ice cream/seasonal fruit of your choice.