Jet stream shift saving us from the storms of recent weeks; astronomical start to spring—the “vernal equinox”—at 4:58 p.m. today; Seattle and Pacific Northwest, scene of record snow just weeks ago, now home to record warmth

Posted 11:56 PM, March 19, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.