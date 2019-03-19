× Former Packers Clay Matthews and Randall Cobb find new teams in 2019

GREEN BAY – As the Packers work their work back towards the top of the NFC North, and try to knock the Bears off the top of the division, they’ll do so next season without two of their veteran players.

On Tuesday, linebacker Clay Matthews confirmed that he’s joining the Los Angeles Rams. Mathews is said to have signed a new two-year contract, which reportedly is worth up to $16.5 million dollars, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Meanwhile, receiver Randall Cobb is joining the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year, $5 million deal, according to Jay Glazer and Adam Schefter.

Drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Matthews spent 10 successful seasons in Green Bay where he was a Pro Bowl selection six times and an All-Pro during the 2010 season. That year, he was a big part of the defense that helped the Packers to the Super Bowl title as a first-team NFL All-Pro.

In 2018, Matthews had 43 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks in 16 games for Green Bay.

Cobb played eight seasons for the Packers after he was taken in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

In 105 games, Cobb caught 470 passes for 5,524 yards with 41 touchdowns on a major target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers for most of those seasons. A Pro Bowl selection in 2014, injuries limited Cobb to just nine games in 2018 as he caught 38 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns.

His best game of the season was Week 1 against the Bears, when he caught ten passes for 142 yards, including the game-winning 75-yard touchdown pass in a 24-23 comeback victory at Lambeau Field.